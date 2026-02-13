'The John Wick' franchise excites fans with news PS5 game

John Wick franchise has excited fans with the release of a game featuring John Wick.

In the recent news, Sabre Interactive confirmed that a game is under development, named AAA John Wick for the PlayStation 5 in collaboration with Keanu Reeves, director Chad Stahelski and Lionsgate.

The exact release date has not been announced, but the studio has indicated the game is targeting a 2026 launch window.

The upcoming title is being described as a cinematic, story-driven action experience set within the official John Wick timeline. Developers say the narrative will explore a significant chapter in John Wick’s life, featuring both familiar faces from the films and entirely new characters created specifically for the game.

Combat will centre around the franchise’s signature “gun-fu” style, blending close-quarters martial arts with tactical gunplay. Sabre Interactive confirmed the combat system is being built from the ground up to faithfully replicate the flow and choreography seen in the movies. Players can also expect driving sequences and highly cinematic action set pieces.

The game will feature richly detailed neo-noir environments inspired by the visual tone of the films. Developers emphasise that each location will play a key role in both storytelling and gameplay, offering interactive elements and mission-based challenges designed to immerse players in the high-stakes underworld.

However, several major details remained under wraps. The official title has not been revealed, extended gameplay footage has yet to be shown, and no specific 2026 release date has been confirmed.

For now, anticipation remains high as fans wait for further updates on what could become one of the most ambitious action adaptations in recent gaming history.