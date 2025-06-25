Sugar price surges Rs 190 per kg in Karachi

KARACHI: The Karachi sugar price hike has once again risen steeply, crossing Rs190 per kilogram in different areas, leaving citizens struggling under the pressure of inflation, ARY News reported.

Just a few days ago, sugar was being sold at a rate of Rs 175 per kg. But an unexpected hike in the price of Rs 10 to 15 has caused extensive frustration and allegations of profiteering by the so-called sugar mafia in Pakistan.

According to local reports, retailers are selling sugar at Rs 190 per kg, with some neighbourhood shops charging even more.

Wholesalers quote increased procurement costs, while consumers blame suppliers for stockpiling and false scarcity. “I came to buy 5 kg of sugar, but I can only afford 2.5 kg now,” lamented one shopper at a local market.

The Karachi sugar price hike has excessively affected low-income families in need, many of whom depend on sugar daily.

Citizens are demanding that the government intervene immediately, but so far, officials have remained mostly silent. “There are over 100 important items whose prices have gone up by Rs 20 to Rs 50. It’s becoming impossible to survive,” said another resident.

In response to the recent national surge in sugar prices, the federal government has approved the import of 500,000 tons of sugar to help stabilise the market.

However, critics resist that this action is inadequate and overdue, emphasising the need for a major organisational overhaul to dismantle the established sugar mafia in Pakistan, which continues to manipulate prices without oversight.

Karachi sugar price hike is indicative of a wider governance crisis, issues within market regulation, and growing economic inequality.

Without resolute steps, the burden will unescapably fall on the most disadvantaged communities of the population.

Read More: Govt ‘approves’ crackdown on sugar hoarders, market manipulators

The Pakistan government has ‘decided’ to take strict action against sugar hoarders and speculators.

According to details available with ARY News, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has approved a comprehensive crackdown to curb the artificial increase in sugar prices.