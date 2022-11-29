‘The Kashmir Files’ slammed as ‘propaganda, vulgar, inappropriate’ film by IFFI jury head

Nadav Lapid, an Israeli filmmaker and jury head of the International Film Festival of India, criticized the Bollywood movie ‘The Kashmir Files’ for promoting ‘inappropriate and vulgar propaganda’.

Speaking at the closing ceremony of the week-long International Film Festival of India (IFFI) on Monday night, Nadav Lapid – the jury head at the festival – slammed the Bollywood filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri’s ‘The Kashmir Files’ for the promotion of right-wing radical patriotism.

Terming the film, laced with anti-Muslim sentiments, as ‘inappropriate’ to screen at such a ‘prestigious film festival’, Lapid said that all the jury members of IFFI were ‘disturbed and shocked’ by the 15th film, ‘The Kashmir Files’.

“That felt like a propaganda, vulgar movie, inappropriate for an artistic competitive section of such a prestigious film festival. I feel totally comfortable to openly share these feelings here with you on this stage,” Lapid addressed.

He added, “In the spirit of this festival, can surely also accept a critical discussion, which is essential for art and life.”

Speaking on behalf of his jury members, Lapid weighed Agnihotri’s film in comparison to 14 other titles in the category which he believed had ‘cinematic qualities, defaults and evoked vivid discussions’ unlike the former.

However, a fellow member of the panel, Sudipto Sen took to his Twitter handle to clarify a few points amid the massive backlash over the remarks. He in his statement pointed out that the remarks and opinions were Lapid’s personal and not of the panel.

“As jurors, we are assigned to judge the technical, aesthetic quality and socio-cultural relevance of a film. We don’t indulge in any kind of political comments on any film and if it is done, it is completely in a personal capacity,” Sen clarified in his tweet.

Following the remarks of Lapid and the contradictory statement from Sen, director Vivek Agnihotri penned a cryptic post on the micro-blogging site.

GM. Truth is the most dangerous thing. It can make people lie. #CreativeConsciousness — Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri (@vivekagnihotri) November 29, 2022

On the other hand, the lead actor in the film, Anupam Kher also commented on Lapid’s statement during a media talk. “It seems pre-planned as immediately after that the toolkit gang became active,” he said.

The Bollywood veteran added, “It’s shameful for him to make a statement like this. Jews have suffered Holocaust and he comes from that community. For him to make such a statement, he has also pained those people who have been victims of this tragedy many years ago. May God give him wisdom so that he does not further his agenda on stage using the sufferings of thousands.”

#WATCH | Anupam Kher speaks to ANI on Int’l Film Festival of India Jury Head remarks for ‘Kashmir Files’, “…If holocaust is right, the exodus of Kashmiri Pandits is right too. Seems pre-planned as immediately after that the toolkit gang became active. May God give him wisdom..” pic.twitter.com/cUQ1bqzFs7 — ANI (@ANI) November 29, 2022

