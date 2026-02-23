The Kerala Story 2: Kamakhaya Singh criticizes upcoming sequel

In the rising controversy in the upcoming film The Kerala Story 2, Kamakhaya Singh criticised Prakash Raj for his recent comments on social media.

In the sequel, set to be released on February 27, National Award-winning director Kamkhaya Singh described the film as revealing a “brutal truth,” while others have branded it “propaganda.” The storyline addresses themes of alleged religious conversion and coercion, with settings spanning Kerala, Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh.

The controversy intensified after Prakash Raj posted on his official X account contrasting the 2023 film with images of pork curry, beef fry, fish curry and vegetarian Onam sadya. He wrote, “The real #KeralaStory is how pork, beef and fish coexist with vegetarian sadya and all of them live in harmony. Please relish #justasking happy Sunday everyone”.

In response to Raj’s remarks during an interview with ANI, Singh described him as “intellectually bankrupt” and expressed disappointment with the actor’s viewpoint. Singh said, “I used to think that Prakash Raj ji was a very high-calibre actor, but now I feel that he is equally low as a human being”.

He further questioned the veracity of claims about forced feeding of beef and conversion, stating, “I don’t know what he himself eats, nor do I care, because his statements reflect what he ‘consumes.’ But tell me- is it true that our daughters are being forcefully fed beef and converted? And if that is true, then I question Prakash Raj ji’s conscience. This can never be acceptable. The civilised society of India will never accept forcing someone to eat beef to convert their religion. He has become intellectually bankrupt”.

Producer Vipul Shah clarified that the film does not target Kerala as a state. Speaking to ANI earlier, Shah said, “We’re not after Kerala. Kerala is God’s Country… We want this evil in that state to be eradicated as soon as possible”.

Shah also addressed criticism of the first film, especially concerning the figures it cited, stating that the team released a video on YouTube presenting detailed data with names.

He alleged that the government’s lack of action since the first film’s release prompted the making of the sequel. “Some people criticised the first film, claiming the 32,000 figure was false. We made a video on this figure on YouTube, which is currently available. We’ve added the names and shown the figures. The government must have even more figures than us, but we’ve never heard of any strict action being taken since the release of the film…,” he said.