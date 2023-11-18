The Last of Us 2 Remastered is coming to PlayStation 5

Amidst a day filled with subtle hints, the release of The Last of Us 2 remastered has been confirmed after a trailer is already available online.

Naughty Dog left no room for speculation as he hinted in a tweet about the release of the much-anticipated The Last of Us 2 remastered on PlayStation 5, which was confirmed the Naughty Dog President Neil Druckmann, who assured fans that more information about the game is on the way.

Shortly after those tweets, Naughty Dog in a blog post confirming January 19, 2024, officially announced the release of the game. Beyond showcasing the trailer, the blog detailed an array of new features, behind-the-scenes insights, and technological enhancements.

Taking the spotlight among these additions is “No Return,” a roguelike survival mode that allows you to play as new and returning characters from the series.

It sounds like there’s some breaching choice to the mode, and you’ll be able to go quiet or loud, depending on your preferences.

Additionally, the update promises an enhanced guitar mode, providing even more dedicated support for this unique feature. Players can also anticipate “glimpses” of cut content, not fully-complete levels, but a better look at what else might have been.

As much as a three-year-old game doesn’t really need a remaster, it does sound like Naughty Dog is pulling out a lot of stops here. New customization, new technology and controller support, commentary from Druckmann and the game’s writers and cast, and even a new physical release suggest an awful lot of work has gone into this effort, and as much as The Last of Us Part 2 wasn’t always my cup of tea, I’m excited to learn more about it with the new version.