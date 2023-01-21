HBO’s ‘The Last of Us’ scores rave reviews from critics, audience alike

HBO’s latest video game adaptation ‘The Last of Us’ is an equal winner among critics as well as audiences.

The post-apocalyptic drama premiered its first episode of the 9-episodic series last week; with over 4.7 million viewers tuning in, making it the second biggest opening for the channel in the past 13 years.

The show, opening to a slew of positive reviews – not only from TV critics but thousands of regular viewers as well – put it on a track to become the debut big success for the streamer in the new year.

Speaking of numbers, ‘The Last of Us’ garnered a great 99% score from 117 critics on the review aggregation website, Rotten Tomatoes. Those reviews coming in from critics who have watched at least four, or maybe all nine episodes, assure that the series maintains the hype throughout.

Going by the comparison, it should be noted here that at least 21 seasons of TV shows scored better than 99% of ‘The Last of Us’ i.e. 100% in the year 2022. However, what should be pointed out here is the number of reviewers, 117 for the dystopian series, which aggregates to the feat, whereas, most of the 100% rated shows came from an average of 25-50 critics.

Taking these numbers into consideration, the HBO series deserves comparison to series like ‘Barry’ season 3 (99%, 109 reviews) or ‘Better Call Saul’ season 6 (99%, 179 reviews) or ‘The Boys’ season 3 (98%, 149 reviews), not to miss the established viewership of all these shows over the years.

‘The Last of Us’: A new test for video game adaptations

Well, that’s not it! ‘The Last of Us’ has equally amazing milestones among the audiences as well, with a 96% score on Rotten Tomatoes and 9.4/10 on IMDB, from the thousands of legions who streamed it.

Those were some incredible numbers for a series mired with controversies before the premiere. However, this proves that end of the day, content is the ultimate winner for viewers.

