The Last of US S3: Kaitlyn Dever’s steps into the spotlight

The Last of Us just entered season 3, filming. The production kicked off in March 2026 with Kaitlyn Dever’s Abby stepping into the spotlight. This shift promised emotional depth and fresh storytelling.

In the recent Season 3 of The Last of Us, this shifts the narrative in ways fans have debated since the game’s release, promising emotional depth and fresh storytelling.

Kaitlyn Dever transitions from supporting player to series lead in season 3. The actress was informed of this shift when cast in season 2, allowing her months to prepare mentally for the expanded role. HBO creators have confirmed that the new season will follow Abby’s perspective closely, mirroring the narrative structure of The Last of Us Part II game.

Dever has been publicly training and preparing for the physical and emotional demands. Sources indicate production in Vancouver began fresh in April 2026, capturing set photos of her in Gastown locations that match the game’s Seattle setting.

The 9-month shooting schedule signals an ambitious, large-scale production. Creators Craig Mazin and Neil Druckmann have assembled a strong supporting cast to flesh out Abby’s world. Notable additions include Patrick Wilson as Jerry, Abby’s father, and Jason Ritter in an undisclosed role.

The siblings Lev (played by Kyriana Kratter) and Yara (played by Michelle Mao) were cast in March 2026 to portray characters whose paths cross with Abby at pivotal moments. Key players Bella Ramsey (Ellie), Gabriel Luna (Tommy), and Isabela Merced (Dina) return in their established roles.

The decision to centre Abby in season 3 is both daring and faithful to the source material. Neil Druckmann and Craig Mazin recognised that the game’s most polarising section comes from experiencing Abby’s perspective, her survival, her humanity. HBO aimed to tell that story with nuance, giving audiences the moral complexity of her journey.

Kaitlyn Dever’s portrayal differed from the game’s portrayal, emphasizing character depth over physical imposing presence. Fans who struggled with the game’s narrative arc now have a chance to explore the themes of trauma, loyalty, and redemption through fresh storytelling choices.

The 2027 premiere timing gave HBO room for post-production polish and marketing momentum. Whether the show will follow the game’s exact story beats or forge its own path remains to be seen. Early signals suggested the writers will honour Abby’s arc while potentially expanding or reimagining key moments for television audiences.

Season 3 marked a turning point in how The Last of Us adapts Part II‘s narrative. The question isn’t whether Abby will command respect, but how deeply the show will explore her motivations, alliances, and survival in a post-apocalyptic world.