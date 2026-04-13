‘The Last of Us’ season 3 begins production with major exits

HBO’s hit drama The Last of Us is moving into its next chapter with a major shift behind the scenes, as Season 3 officially enters production without co-creator Neil Druckmann.

The upcoming installment, slated for a 2027 release, will now be led solely by Craig Mazin, marking a significant change in the creative direction of the post-apocalyptic series.

Druckmann stepped back from his showrunning duties in July 2025, citing the need to refocus on his responsibilities at Naughty Dog. His departure also coincided with writer Halley Gross stepping away, leaving Mazin as the singular creative force steering the series forward.

Filming for Season 3 began on March 2, 2026, in Vancouver, with HBO confirming the show’s return for 2027 through CEO Casey Bloys. Despite the behind-the-scenes shake-up, Mazin has expressed confidence in the transition, noting that much of the storyline groundwork had already been mapped out during earlier seasons.

Known for his work on Chernobyl, Mazin described his writing process as intensely focused and solitary, emphasizing that this approach allows for tighter narrative control. He also hinted that Season 3 will expand in scale, with longer episodes designed to match the depth and ambition of the show’s first season.

Returning cast members include Bella Ramsey and Pedro Pascal, alongside Jeffrey Wright, with new additions such as Patrick Wilson and Jason Ritter joining the ensemble.