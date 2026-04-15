‘The Legend of Aang: The Last Airbender’ leaks online ahead of release

The Legend of Aang: The Last Airbender has reportedly leaked online in full just months ahead of its scheduled premiere, dealing a major blow to Paramount and Nickelodeon.

According to reports circulating online, the highly anticipated animated film surfaced across multiple platforms between April 12 and 13, shortly after what is being described as a significant security breach. The movie was originally set to debut exclusively on Paramount+ on October 9, 2026.

The leak has sparked widespread concern within the entertainment industry, as full-length copies of the film quickly spread online, accompanied by spoilers and clips shared across social media. Fans have since been warned to avoid certain platforms to prevent major plot details from being revealed ahead of the official release.

While the studios have yet to release a detailed statement, insiders suggest the breach may have originated from internal systems linked to Nickelodeon. Neither Paramount nor its streaming platform has confirmed whether the October release date will be affected.

The film, which has faced multiple delays since its announcement in 2023, marks a major expansion of the Avatar universe. Originally planned as a theatrical release for January 2026, the project was later pushed to October before being shifted to a streaming-only debut on Paramount+.

The leaked version has also confirmed details about the film’s star-studded voice cast. Eric Nam voices an older Aang, while Steven Yeun takes on the role of Zuko. Dave Bautista appears as a new villain, alongside additional cast members including Jessica Matten, Román Zaragoza and Dionne Quan.

Directed by Lauren Montgomery, Steve Ahn and William Mata, the story follows an adult Aang as he uncovers an ancient power that could help restore his nearly extinct airbender culture.