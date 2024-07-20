National Award-winning ‘The Legend of Bhagat Singh’ producer reveals shocking Box Office loss

Despite winning three Filmfare and two National Film Awards, Indian film producer Ramesh Taurani revealed he lost crores due to the Box Office failure of Ajay Devgn-starrer ‘The Legend of Bhagat Singh’.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

In a new interview with an Indian entertainment outlet, producer Ramesh Taurani of ‘The Legend of Bhagat Singh’ revealed the disastrous Box Office performance of the movie, despite winning Best Feature at the National Film Awards.

“It was a big disaster,” he said, attributing the numbers to multiple projects being made about the Indian revolutionary around the same time.

“The company’s entire economy is shaken,” he disclosed, as the title made over a budget of INR27 crore, could barely recover INR5 Crore, incurring staggering losses for the producer. “We paid everyone back. The risk was ours, but the work was theirs. We knew multiple films were being made on this and yet we took a call because of our script.”

Also Read: Ajay Devgn recalls facing paranormal activities during filming

Starring Devgn in the titular character, along with Sushant Singh, D. Santosh, Akhilendra Mishra and Amrita Rao among others, ‘The Legend of Bhagat Singh’, the period biopic about Indian revolutionary freedom fighter, was helmed by seasoned filmmaker Rajkumar Santoshi, who also co-wrote the story with Piyush Mishra and Anjum Rajabali.

Taurani confessed that the Box Office disaster even led to friction between him and Santoshi. “We were upset because The Legend of Bhagat Singh faced such a huge loss and then he went on to his next with someone else. So that hurt was there.”

“Maybe the financial benefit there was more,” he admitted.