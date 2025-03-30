Nintendo announces ‘The Legend of Zelda’ film release date

Nintendo has announced the release date of the live-action adaptation of its popular game ‘The Legend of Zelda.’

Directed by Wes Ball, best known for the ‘Maze Runner’ film trilogy, the film is scheduled for release worldwide on March 26, 2027, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The film is set for a box office clash with Warner Bros. and Legendary’s next title in the ‘Godzilla x Kong’ franchise, also scheduled for release on the same day.

A week prior to the two films’ release, the fourth title in the ‘Sonic the Hedgehog’ franchise is also set for theatrical release.

Nintendo announced the film back in November 2023 as part of a production partnership with Sony Pictures.

At the time, franchise creator Shigeru Miyamoto confirmed that he would serve as a producer alongside Marvel Studios founder Avi Arad.

The confirmation of the release date comes following the huge success of Nintendo’s 2023 blockbuster animated film ‘The Super Mario Bros. Movie,’ which generated $1.3 billion globally.

‘The Legend of Zelda’ film will adapt the Nintendo game series of the same name, which centers on the young Link and Princess Zelda as they attempt to save the kingdom of Hyrule from the evil Ganon.

While Nintendo and Sony have not confirmed the cast members for the live-action ‘The Legend of Zelda,’ fans had been demanding that ‘Euphoria’ star Hunter Schafer should be cast as the titular character due to her strong physical resemblance.

Meanwhile, reports said that Nintendo set a three-phase launch plan for its hotly anticipated gaming console, Switch 2.

According to reports, the gaming giant is planning to launch its sequel gaming console in June, around two months following its Direct.