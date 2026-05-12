Prime Video revealed The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power with Sauron’s plans to premiere on November 11.

Prime Video, The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, is the most expensive show. In addition, a shocking first look at Sauron, played by Charlie Vickers, shows him in a sinister crown. Regarding viewership, Rings of Power has been a top show for Prime Video, drawing in over 185 million viewers globally.

In a statement, Peter Friedlander, Amazon’s Head of Global Television, said, “From the very beginning, this series has embodied the scale, ambition, and cinematic storytelling that define Prime Video’s biggest global series.”

“The extraordinary response from millions of fans around the world has made it clear that this journey through Middle-earth continues to resonate, and that momentum has only grown heading into Season 3.”

The official description read, “Season 3 will take place several years after the events of Season 2, picking up at the height of the War of the Elves and Sauron, as the Dark Lord seeks to craft the One Ring that will give him the edge he needs to win the war, bind all peoples to his will – and at last rule all Middle-earth.”