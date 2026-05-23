'The Mandalorian and Grogu' tracking for $160M global opening

The scientific film Mandalorian and Grogu has one of the lowest Rotten Tomatoes critic scores in Star Wars history, and the second-lowest of the Disney era, that is not true for its audience scores.

In early viewings, The Mandalorian and Grogu is proving to be a crowd-pleaser, racking up an 88% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes, that sets a record as the highest audience score for a Star Wars film in the Disney era, and unsurprisingly, above the prequel trilogy as well. The only movies to beat it, you may guess, are the original three. Here’s the breakdown of the list.

The caveat here is that the score could change and knock down The Mandalorian and Grogu quite a few places quickly. At an 88%, even a 7% drop would put it below Rogue One, The Force Awakens and Rise of Skywalker. It would then only be above the underperforming (underrated) Solo and the (very much review-bombed) Last Jedi.

Critic reviews mean little when box office is all Disney cares about. Rise of Skywalker was panned, but still made a billion dollars. The opposite can be true as well, where the fan-hate Last Jedi made $1.3 billion. Though The Mandalorian and Grogu does not seem as “must see” as those did.

Box office tracking is somewhere around $80-100 million domestically and $160 globally, the movie having a relatively low $165 million budget. It stands to reason that The Mandalorian and Grogu is neither going to be a massive hit nor an epic failure, and it may just be “good enough” for Disney’s return to Star Wars movies after seven years.

Obviously, I think they’d want to arrive with a bang, but given how things have gone, it’s amazing they finally even got a movie out at all. And this could have gone worse, it seems.