‘The Manhattan Alien Abduction’ subject sues Netflix over documentary

A US woman, who claimed she got abducted by aliens, has sued Netflix for setting her up as ‘a villain for purposes of controversy’ in “The Manhattan Alien Abduction.”

The documentary tells the true story of Linda Napolitano who claimed she got abducted by aliens in 1989.

The story was discussed throughout the media at the time and Napolitano also discussed the story on “Ricki Lake” and “The Oprah Winfrey Show.”

However, the woman, now 77, is suing Netflix over the new docuseries for allegedly destroying her ‘reputation as an honest and decent person.’

Napolitano, mother of two, sent shockwaves throughout the country on November 30, 1989, when she claimed that she got abducted by aliens.

According to her statement, she was levitated out of the 12th floor window of her Lower Manhattan apartment, and was floated toward an alien spaceship.

“They take me up, all the way up. [The space ship] opens almost like a clam and then I’m inside. I’m gonna shut my eyes. I don’t wanna see,” said Niplitano. “There were these creatures around me and they were examining my stomach. One of them came after me with a needle the length of a turkey baster…I didn’t want to believe that I was a lab rat being experimented on. But after a while, I just couldn’t deny it anymore.”

She later told her claim to late UFO researcher Budd Hopkins who published a book about her account, “Witnessed: The True Story of the Brooklyn Bridge UFO Abductions.”

Years after her first claim, Linda Napolitano alleged that the extraterrestrials returned to Earth and targeted her family, giving them “nosebleeds.”

Hopkins in his book alleged that at least 23 people witnessed Napolitano floating in the Manhattan skyline like Criss Angel.

She also had her son Johnny, who appeared onscreen with a hidden identity, back up her story that her family was also targeted by aliens.

“It’s got to be the most terrifying and hopeless thing that I’ve ever felt. So I was very reluctant to even start talking about this again. It’s been over 30 years since I sat down and seriously talked about this to anyone but my therapist,” he said, with his face obscured onscreen.

‘The Manhattan Alien Abduction’ shows Budd Hopkins’s widow, Carol Rainey cast doubts Napolitano’s account of her nose injury during her alleged encounter with aliens.

“I had access to all of Budd’s original source material so I started building a library of hypnosis sessions that Budd was doing with people. I listened to the phone call that Budd had with her son Johnny and I could hear are a couple of points where he pauses and you’re not sure why,” she recalled.

Rainey’s take on Napolitano’s claims in ‘The Manhattan Alien Abduction’ seemed to have pushed her to file a lawsuit against Netflix.

In the court filing, the woman alleged that Netflix featured Rainey as an “expert,” when she was allegedly an “embittered, alcoholic ex-wife hell bent on revenge against her husband.”

Linda Napolitano alleged that the docuseries sets her up as “a villain for purposes of controversy and conflict and The Manhattan Alien Abduction will destroy her reputation as an honest and decent person.”