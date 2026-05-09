Amy Grant became candid about her first studio album, The Me That Remains, after a hiatus.

Amy Grant appeared in her recent interview with PEOPLE, whilst she reflected on writing an album featuring “life the way it is right now”. The 65-year-old American singer-songwriter and musician told the outlet that she had started writing songs without any record deal.

While in the middle of writing songs for her album, Grant and one of her friends went to the studio just to have fun, but ended up landing a deal that helped her make The Me That Remains.

She shared, “I went and met with different people, I got signed to a new record company I’d never worked with. I say all that because I was just leaning into life and leaning into things I used to love a long time ago and just started making music.”

“The real fun for me was just making it and then putting these songs out and somebody else going, ‘Oh my gosh, that’s my same experience.’ It’s just like, God, music connects us. And now I have some new songs to sing next time I walk out on stage. That’s fun,” the Behind the Eyes hitmaker explained.

It is pertinent to mention that Amy Grant’s twentieth studio album, The Me That Remains, released on May 8, consists of 10 songs about her 50-year journey in the music world with a reflection on connection, grace, healing, and endurance.