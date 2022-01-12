‘The Morning Show’ gets renewal for a new season

Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon starrer series ‘The Morning Show’ has been renewed for a fresh season by Apple TV+, with a new showrunner joining the series.

The American drama series with prominent stars Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon as ‘morning news anchors’ in the leads will be back with a third season and a new showrunner, as confirmed by the streamer earlier this week.

Charlotte Stoudt, who will be joining the team as the new showrunner, said in a press release, “I’m excited to be joining forces with Apple TV+ and The Morning Show. The cast, led by the phenomenal Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon, are truly to die for”.

Stoudt appraised Kerry Ehrins for her work as showrunner in the first two seasons, who will serve as a consultant in the announced season, “Kerry, Mimi, and Michael, and the teams at Media Res, Hello Sunshine, and Echo Films, have created an irresistible world that is equally delicious and provocative”, she added.

Matt Cherniss, head of programming for Apple TV+, said in his statement, “It has been thrilling to watch The Morning Show go from strength to strength over the past two seasons, exploring topical storylines that have resonated with audiences around the world while also being incredibly addictive and entertaining”.

“We’re excited to see where Charlotte takes these extraordinary characters in season three and to watch the magic that Jennifer, Reese, and our awe-inspiring cast continue to bring to the captivating world of morning television”, Cherniss added.

In the first season of the series which streamed in 2019, characters Alex Levy and Bradley Jackson, portrayed by Jennifer and Reese, exposed a toxic workplace culture at their television network UBA, whereas, the following set of episodes was released in September last year, which dealt with the aftermath of harassment allegations. Apart from the leads, Jay Carson created series also stars Billy Crudup, Mark Duplass, Karen Pittman, and Desean Terry in key roles.

