'The Mummy 4' announces release date

Brendan Fraser, including the team behind the upcoming Mummy sequel, have begun promoting the film with a visit to a themed attraction at Universal Studios Hollywood.

The actor, who is set to reprise his role as Rick O’Connell, was joined by directors Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett, collectively known as Radio Silence, on The Mummy rollercoaster. The Mummy 4 is scheduled for release in cinemas on May 19, 2028.

Universal Studios shared an image of the visit on Instagram, writing, “Getting back into character! Brendan Fraser had a blast braving Revenge of the Mummy: The Ride at Universal Studios in preparation for reprising the role of Rick O’Connell.”

The fourth instalment in the franchise is scheduled to begin filming this summer. While plot details remain undisclosed, the film will continue the original series that began with The Mummy in 1999 and its sequel , The Mummy Returns , in 2001.

Fraser is expected to reunite with Rachel Weisz, who will return as Evelyn O’Connell, alongside John Hannah as Jonathan Carnahan. The screenplay is being written by David Coggeshall, known for his work on Orphan: First Kill.

The directors have indicated that the new film will not follow the events of the 2008 instalment The Mummy: Tomb of the Dragon Emperor, noting Weisz’s absence from that film as a factor in their decision.

The project may face competition at the box office, as another film titled The Mummy, directed by Lee Cronin, is also due for release. That version will reportedly focus on a darker storyline involving a family and their missing child. Fraser is not involved in that production.