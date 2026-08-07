The Mummy 4 fans are also excited that the franchise will return with the original cast. Fans on social media immediately began campaigning for Arnold Vosloo’s return.

In an interview with Deadline, Oded Fehr and Kevin J. O’Connor will return for The Mummy. The film already cast Brendan Fraser and Rachel Weisz in their original roles. Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett of Radio Silence will direct the sequel. Universal Pictures plans to release the movie in theaters on October 15, 2027.

Fehr starred as Ardeth in The Mummy (1999) and The Mummy Returns (2001) but was absent from The Mummy: Tomb of the Dragon Emperor (2008). Maria Bello replaced Weisz in the third film.

Fehr originally played Ardeth Bay, a warrior guarding against ancient evils in the desert. O’Connor played Beni Gabor, a cowardly treasure hunter who died in the first film. Beni’s fate seemed sealed after scarab beetles trapped him inside an ancient tomb. The franchise deals heavily with resurrection, however, making his return plausible within the story.

Fans on social media immediately began campaigning for Arnold Vosloo’s return as Imhotep. One user wrote, “I understand Oded and don’t mind, but if Kevin is returning, then bring back Arnold Vosloo as well.” Another user asked directly, “Arnold Vosloo and Patricia Velasquez next, right?” Several fans expressed surprise at O’Connor’s casting given Beni’s on-screen death.

Read More: Brendan Fraser is Bringing Back the Adventure: ‘The Mummy 4’ is Coming!

One user noted that O’Connor’s return strongly suggested Vosloo will also join the cast. “So this definitely confirmed Imhotep is returning since John Hannah said Kevin and Arnold Vosloo are in talks,” they wrote. Another user speculated that O’Connor might play a different creature role instead of Beni. They also added that Beni’s resurrection fits naturally within the franchise’s established rules.

The confirmed cast also includes John Hannah as Evelyn’s brother Jonathan and newcomer Michael Johnston. Numan Acar joins the franchise as a new addition alongside the returning cast members. The sequel will ignore the events of 2008’s The Mummy: Tomb of the Dragon Emperor entirely.

A pair of the most popular supporting characters from The Mummy are set to reprise their roles for The Mummy 4. Brendan Fraser (Rick O’Connell), Rachel Weisz (Evelyn O’Connell) and John Hannah (Jonathan Carnahan) were confirmed for The Mummy 4 several months ago.

The Mummy 4 just got more interesting with its latest casting update. The upcoming film has added franchise veteran Kevin J. O’Connor to its ensemble. The sequel also brings back Brendan Fraser and Rachel Weisz.