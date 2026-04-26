The Mummy 4 Set to Return with Brendan Fraser and Rachel Weisz

Get ready for the ultimate comeback! “The Mummy 4” is finally happening, with Brendan Fraser and Rachel Weisz reprising their iconic roles as Rick O’Connell and Evelyn Carnahan.

The film, directed by Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillette, is set to hit theaters on May 19, 2028, although there’s a new update – it’s been moved up to October 15, 2027.

This isn’t just any sequel; it’s a legacy revival that fans have been clamoring for.

Fraser and Weisz are bringing back the chemistry that made the originals so beloved, and they’re joined by returning producer Sean Daniel and a script from David Coggeshall. The story promises to be “beautiful, sweeping, scary, and fun,” according to director Tyler Gillette.

What to Expect:

A New Adventure: Rick and Evelyn O’Connell are back, ready to take on a new supernatural threat.

Familiar Faces: John Hannah as Jonathan Carnahan and potentially Oded Fehr as Ardeth Bay could make appearances.

A Darker Tone: The film is described as PG-13, with a focus on taking risks.

“The Mummy 4” is more than just a reboot; it’s a tribute to the franchise that started it all. With Fraser and Weisz back on board, the excitement is palpable.