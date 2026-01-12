Lee Cronin’s The Mummy trailer teases a nightmare-fuel reboot

Lee Cronin’s The Mummy feels far closer to a nightmare than an old-school adventure movie as the story follows a journalist whose young daughter vanishes in the desert and then suddenly returns eight years later, only she comes back wrong in a way that is clear even from the first few seconds of the teaser.

Whatever happened out there did not stay buried and now the family is being pulled into something ancient, dark, and deeply disturbing.

The trailer for Lee Cronin’s The Mummy opens with a body being carefully unwrapped while someone documents everything with a camera, giving it the cold, uneasy feel of an autopsy mixed with a crime scene.

A low chant plays underneath and slowly grows louder as the images become more unsettling, with each quick cut revealing something more twisted than the last, until it becomes obvious that a long-sealed evil has been awakened.

There is also a coded message linked to the poster that points toward Egyptian spirits, restless dead, and a kind of darkness that refuses to let certain souls go, which fits perfectly with what Lee Cronin’s The Mummy is selling, the idea that some things can return but should never be allowed to.

It is the same kind of eerie, creeping horror that made Evil Dead Rise hit so hard, and Lee Cronin’s The Mummy looks ready to push that tone even further.

With James Wan and Jason Blum producing this as the first major release under their new Blumhouse–Atomic Monster banner and New Line Cinema backing it, this does not feel like a small or safe reboot at all. Lee Cronin’s The Mummy is aiming to drag the franchise into pure horror territory, and from what we have seen so far, it is doing it without holding back.

The Mummy remake arrives in theaters on April 17, and if this teaser is any indication, it is going to leave horror fans both fascinated and deeply unsettled.