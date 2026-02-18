Lee Cronin’s The Mummy unleashes spine-chilling new trailer

Blumhouse has dropped the new trailer for Lee Cronin’s The Mummy, giving fans their first proper look at the horror-filled reboot. This isn’t a light adventure remake; the latest footage makes it clear that Cronin is taking the classic monster into far darker territory.

The story follows a journalist whose young daughter vanishes in the desert, only to return eight years later—but something about her is deeply wrong. The new trailer immediately sets a chilling tone, suggesting that whatever happened out there has unleashed an ancient evil that refuses to stay buried.

It opens with a body being carefully unwrapped while someone documents it, blending the unease of an autopsy with the cold precision of a crime scene. Low chanting grows in intensity, and quick cuts reveal increasingly disturbing imagery, making it obvious that a long-sealed darkness has been awakened.

Hints in the trailer point to Egyptian spirits, restless dead, and forces that refuse to let certain souls go. The atmosphere recalls Evil Dead Rise, with a creeping, relentless sense of dread, but Cronin seems to push it even further, promising a more intense and terrifying experience.

Produced by James Wan and Jason Blum under the Blumhouse–Atomic Monster banner, and backed by New Line Cinema, this is no safe or small-scale reboot. The team is clearly aiming to transform the franchise into pure horror, and the new trailer underscores that ambition.

Lee Cronin’s The Mummy is set to arrive in theaters on April 17. With the new trailer now online, horror fans finally have a glimpse of what could be one of the most unsettling and unforgettable horror experiences of the year.