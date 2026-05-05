'The Night Agent' heads toward final season

The countdown is officially underway for the fourth and final season of Netflix’s The Night Agent. The streaming giant announced on May 4 that Season 4 is currently in production in Los Angeles.

Series creator Shawn Ryan issued a statement regarding the conclusion, saying:

“Ever since the initial success of The Night Agent, I’ve been obsessed with eventually delivering a proper and thrilling conclusion to the show and to Peter Sutherland’s journey. I’m so grateful to Netflix and Sony Pictures Television for partnering with me and for giving us the space to deliver a definitive final season to our worldwide legion of fans. We are hard at work to complete our story and to make our final season one our fans will never forget.”

While details of the plot are being kept strictly under wraps as filming continues, the final chapter promises to resolve the high-stakes journey of the titular agent.

In The Night Agent Season 4, Titus Welliver, Trevante Rhodes, Li Jun Li, and Elizabeth Lail join Gabriel Basso, who returns to lead the cast once more as Peter Sutherland.