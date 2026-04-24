'The Night Agent' renewed for S4: Netflix moves production to LA

Netflix series The Night Agent got renewed for Season 4. The announcement was made less than a month after the release of its third instalment.

On February 19, the renewal also confirmed to see production shift to Los Angeles, with Gabriel Basso set to reprise his central role as Peter Sutherland, the low-level agent turned high-stakes operative.

Expanding the cast, the upcoming season will introduce a slate of new series regulars, including Titus Welliver, Trevante Rhodes, Li Jun Li, and Elizabeth Lail, although official character descriptions remain under wraps.

Industry reports indicate that Welliver is expected to portray a senior Department of Justice prosecutor, while Rhodes will take on the role of Peter’s new partner, with Li and Lail linked to key personal relationships that could reshape the protagonist’s storyline.

Series creator and showrunner Shawn Ryan described the renewal as part of an ongoing “wild ride”, noting that filming has already spanned five countries across three continents, with the next chapter promising further twists and narrative expansion. While an official release date has yet to be confirmed, the show’s previous rollout pattern – with seasons arriving between winter and early spring – suggests a similar window for Season 4, contingent on production timelines.

Narratively, the series, adapted from Matthew Quirk’s novel, is expected to delve deeper into Peter’s evolving role within the clandestine Night Agent network, following a Season 3 finale that hinted at both professional uncertainty and personal recalibration.

Producers have indicated that upcoming episodes will explore whether the character can strike a balance between duty and personal life, even as new alliances and threats emerge, potentially shifting the emotional and strategic core of the series.