The Odyssey: First look at Nolan’s epic revealed

The Odyssey, Christopher Nolan’s next movie, has had its first official look revealed. The film is an adaptation of Homer’s epic poem from ancient Greece for a modern audience. Matt Damon tops an all-star cast.

The movie’s first pictures were revealed exclusively in Empire magazine. The film follows Odysseus’ ten-year journey after the Trojan War. It is slated to be released across the globe on July 17, 2026.

Matt Damon is in the lead role of Odysseus, while the hero’s worn look in the pictures reflects his long and tough trip back to Ithaca.

In the movie, Tom Holland starred as Odysseus’s son, Telemachus. At the moment, Holland is in protective custody, appearing more serious and determined than in his previous roles.

Meanwhile, Anne Hathaway portrays Penelope, Odysseus’ loving wife. She can be seen peering off into the horizon, holding a bow. Mia Goth plays Melantho, one of Penelope’s maids, and stands behind her in less formal attire.

However, this is one of the most demanding shoots filmmaker Christopher Nolan has ever undertaken. According to Variety, the endeavor involved shooting more than two million feet of film. This large amount of video demonstrates the scope of the project.

All of Nolan’s video was shot with IMAX cameras. He told Empire that the encounter was “pretty primal.” To adequately convey the dangers of the ancient journey, the crew recorded in real locations, including open waterways.

This technique sought to demonstrate the true hardship of these historical expeditions. The director sought to convey a “leap of faith” in an alien world.

Furthermore, it should be noted that the production is an updated rendition of Homer’s famous epic The Odyssey, depicting Odysseus’ arduous journey home after the Trojan War. The story focuses on themes of resilience, devotion, and survival, remaining true to the myth while reworking it for modern audiences.