The Odyssey confirms Jon Bernthal’s role in star-studded cast

Jon Bernthal has officially been confirmed as King Menelaus in Christopher Nolan’s highly anticipated movie The Odyssey, a move that has fans buzzing and adds serious weight to the film’s already star-studded lineup.

With Matt Damon, Anne Hathaway, Tom Holland, and Zendaya also onboard, Bernthal’s confirmed presence signals that The Odyssey is shaping up to be both a visual spectacle and a performance-driven epic. For Bernthal, it’s another major step in a career defined by intense, memorable roles.

The images released alongside this confirmation show large-scale chaos from the fall of Troy — collapsing buildings, fires, and soldiers moving through destruction. Even in these grand sequences, Bernthal’s King Menelaus is positioned as a commanding presence, suggesting his character will have a pivotal role in the story. Fans familiar with his work know Bernthal brings a gritty, grounded energy to every role, and it seems The Odyssey will be no exception.

Joining Bernthal are Damon as Odysseus, Hathaway as Penelope, Holland as Telemachus, and Zendaya as Athena, along with a supporting cast that includes Lupita Nyong’o, Robert Pattinson, Charlize Theron, Benny Safdie, John Leguizamo, Elliot Page, Himesh Patel, Samantha Morton, Mia Goth, and Corey Hawkins.

Yet, it’s Bernthal’s confirmed role that has many eyes on the film, giving the story a strong anchor amid the epic battles and large ensemble.

Christopher Nolan’s adaptation focuses on Odysseus’ journey back to Ithaca, blending action, fantasy, and deeply human moments. Bernthal’s King Menelaus is expected to play a critical part in shaping both the narrative and the personal stakes for Odysseus, showing that The Odyssey isn’t just about spectacle but also about compelling, layered characters.

Universal Pictures is planning a July 17, 2026 release, emphasizing IMAX photography and grand-scale set pieces.

With Jon Bernthal now confirmed, the excitement for The Odyssey has only intensified. His knack for bringing intensity, authenticity, and subtle emotional depth makes him a perfect fit for the role.

As production continues and more details emerge, it’s clear that The Odyssey will be as much about Bernthal’s powerful performance as it is about the legendary story, promising fans an unforgettable cinematic experience.