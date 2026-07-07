Zendaya made an appearance at the world premiere of The Odyssey. She flaunted her dress from Schiaparelli’s fall 2026 couture show.

In the world premiere of The Odyssey in London. Zendaya wore the closing look from Schiaparelli’s fall 2026 couture show, which walked the runway mere hours ago in Paris. (Zendaya’s longtime stylist, Law Roach, sat front row at the show.

The dress’s lace-up bodice resembled a marble sculpture, featuring defined abs, ribs, and a belly button, while the ombré beaded fringe skirt went from white to silver, moving with every step. The star finished the look with a pair of nude pointy-toe shoes and a multi-strand diamond Chopard necklace draped over her breastplate.

Her hair and makeup reflected the modern goddess brief. The silvery-white eyeshadow on her inner corners played to the dress’s tones, while the braid atop her head was her take on Athena’s helmet.

Inside the premiere, Zendaya had another look at the ready Valentino dress from fall 2026. Another take on Grecian style, the sage bra top looked as though it was made of laurel leaves, while the dove gray drapery riffed on the ancient tunic.

The actor exchanged her impressive necklace for a different piece from the Haute Joaillerie Collection, nearly 27 carats of diamonds dangling from her ears.

While Athena herself was no stranger to acts of divine intervention, getting Zendaya’s dress from Paris to London in a matter of hours plus an outfit change may have tested even her powers.