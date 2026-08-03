Samantha Morton has shared the heartbreak of losing her sister just months after the death of her father.

In an interview with The Sunday Times, the 49-year-old The Odyssey star revealed that her sister died on April 22 at the age of 53, around 18 months after the loss of her father. Morton said she is still dealing with the emotional aftermath as well as the ongoing coroner’s process.

“I sadly lost my sister on April 22 this year. She was 53. And I am still dealing with the coroners. And the trauma. I lost my real father 18 months ago,” she said. “So the past is always with me, and I’m not saying I’m not going to be all right next week, but every day I wake, say a prayer and say, ‘Please help me.'”

During the interview, Morton reflected on the lasting impact of childhood adversity, saying that painful experiences continue to shape her life.

“The past never leaves you,” she said. “It’s in your DNA, and trauma is a constant battle. My relationship with my past changes as I age and my children age, but things keep happening.”

Morton, who has previously spoken about growing up in foster care, recalled an unstable childhood marked by poverty, abuse and family struggles.

Born to a factory worker mother and a coal miner father, she said her mother experienced mental health challenges while her father struggled with alcoholism.

The Oscar-nominated actor explained that witnessing her parents’ own struggles influenced many of the decisions she made throughout her life.