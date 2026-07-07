The Odyssey's first reactions put Matt Damon in the Oscar race

Has Christopher Nolan succeeded once more? After bending time, space, and the nuclear age, he has turned to ancient Greece for The Odyssey. If early reactions are any guide, this could be his most daring big-screen risk to date. In the initial waves of social media hype, the movie is already being described as “staggering,” “breathtaking,” and “a filmmaking feast”—accolades often reserved for end-of-year awards campaigns rather than early press screenings.

Critics are praising the scale and immersive quality of the IMAX sequences, characterizing the sailing scenes and war set pieces as genuine cinematic spectacles designed for the biggest screens imaginable. Many have already dubbed it Nolan’s largest film to date—not only in terms of ambition and runtime, but also in emotional weight. Even those who find certain aspects of the movie inconsistent observe that the final act deeply “rewards the journey.”

At the center of it all is Matt Damon, whose portrayal of Odysseus is being lauded as a career-defining performance, immediately thrusting him into the Best Actor conversation among early viewers. He is surrounded by a stellar ensemble cast—including Tom Holland, Anne Hathaway, Robert Pattinson, and Lupita Nyong’o—that is receiving praise for striking a perfect balance between human vulnerability and legendary grandeur.

Reimagining Homer’s epic as a powerful, IMAX-sized tale of war and homecoming, the film marks Nolan’s thirteenth feature and his first foray into classical mythology following the Oscar-winning triumph of Oppenheimer. The story follows Damon’s Odysseus, the King of Ithaca, as he battles gods, monsters, and the weight of his own decisions on a treacherous journey home from the Trojan War to reconnect with Penelope.

Universal has positioned the film as its summer 2026 tentpole, with a worldwide release starting on July 17, preceded by major premieres in London, Paris, Mumbai, New York, Beijing, and Seoul. Following the early lifting of the social media reaction embargo, The Odyssey is already being hailed as the summer’s definitive movie event and a potential front-runner for the upcoming awards season.