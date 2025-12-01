The Olsen twins hits headlines with their latest public appearance

American actress Elizabeth Olsen once again hits headlines for her rare glimpse with Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen.

In a new interview with The Times, the 36-year-old opened up about her childhood and the support she received from her older sisters.

She further said whilst giving insight, “my sisters were forced to watch all my plays my whole life and go to my dance performances, we’re just a supportive family”.

Olsen grew up as the youngest of four children and described their home as “pretty chaotic,” adding, “We were all born within five years.”

It’s not the first time she’s spoken affectionately about Mary-Kate and Ashley. In a 2022 interview with Harper’s Bazaar, she called having twin sisters an “advantage.”

Olsen explained, “I felt very clear about how I was going to navigate lots of things because of watching them. I also felt very protected”. She further said, “I was the youngest of four and we were all born within five years,” Elizabeth, 36, told the outlet, recounting her upbringing in Los Angeles, during which she passed time on the sets of movies while Mary-Kate and Ashley, now 39, worked”.

Reflecting on their unique bond, she added: “There’s something that I’ll never experience of that connection, but I feel lucky to be witness to it… If I was spoiled by one, the other wanted to match it. I loved it”.

Despite building a powerhouse career of her own with hits like Avengers, Love & Death, and WandaVision, it’s her connection to the famously private Olsen twins that continues to fascinate fans.

The siblings rarely speak about each other publicly, which made Elizabeth’s latest comments even more surprising.