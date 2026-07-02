Satirical news outlet, still embroiled in a bid to buy out the rights to Alex Jones’ Infowars, is launching its own parody version of the conspiracy website and promising all proceeds to Sandy Hook shooting families.

The venture flips the multi-million-dollar aftermath of a $1.4 billion defamation suit into something potentially socially productive. The Onion’s take targets the blend of hyper-stressful conspiracy narratives, targeted harassment of victims, and survival gear pitches that turned Alex Jones’ brand into a commercial powerhouse, all in the guise of satire.

“Don’t give comedy writers a grudge for 18 months,” CEO of The Onion Ben Collins said of the new venture, a process nearly two years in the making with a complex bankruptcy process for the sale of Jones’ assets at its center.

In addition to immediately committing $100,000 from first earnings to the Sandy Hook families, sales will come from mash-up merchandise blending Infowars iconography with The Onion’s logo, as well as parody products and deep-dives mocking familiar conspiracy themes. Jones is in personal and corporate bankruptcy proceedings after both Connecticut and Texas courts issued multi-billion-dollar judgments for claiming the Sandy Hook Elementary School massacre was a hoax that killed 20 children and 6 adults.

The website of Infowars has a current website revenue of $0 with total defamation judgments at $1.4 billion, and is in active liquidation. Alex Jones now produces the Infowars broadcast on an iPhone and a microphone, according to his own account, though the families remain committed to acquiring the company’s studio and any future earnings.

“Every dime he makes from here until the end of eternity is going to be claimed by the families,” Mattei added.

“The families know they can’t silence Alex Jones. But that money will then, in a very significant way, go toward helping to make those children whole, as best they can be.” The Sandy Hook families’ hope now is that a future acquisition could allow members to utilize the Infowars broadcast studio to read books to children and promote healing.