The only Royal who can make Princess Kate "lose her cool" identified

According to royal insider, celebrity astrologer, Debbie Frank, the only member of the Royal family who can challenge the poised and well-trained Princess Kate is her youngest son, Prince Louis.

Analyzing her astrology chart while speaking to HELLO! Frank stated that due to his rebellious position under the planet Uranus and an opposition to his mother’s Mars-Sun signs, Louis, known to Kate as a “wild child,” continuously tests her well-known grace.

Reasons for the Princess of Wales to be on her toes due to her youngest

While the Princess of Wales has remained known for her steady approach at official events, experts point to why her youngest child poses a unique challenge at home, and:

Through his astrology: A determined Mars placed in the sign of Capricorn creates a significant, “fractious frisson” to Kate’s identical Sun placement at the same sign.

The challenge of the “tiger cub”: Frank labels the Duchess’s upbringing of the willful Prince as one of her “biggest personal tests,” for having to “tame her little tiger cub.”

Non-conformist; Positioned directly in front of Uranus (often called the “wild child planet”), the Prince instinctively resists royal protocol as one of the few family members truly able to cause chaos.

Public performance or private discipline?

Events such as the Platinum Jubilee can offer public glimpses of royal life, most famously the Prince’s faces and shushing movements that have led some to criticize the Duchess. These public displays of public disorder are immediately handled by Princess Kate in a calmly disciplined way. She can be heard gently guiding her son without making the moment public.

This is also reflected in their separate astrological makeup. The Prince features a Uranus-heavy placement, as well as an inclination toward self-rule. His mother, however is a Sun sign Capricorn and is known for a particular, almost severe, sense of self-regulation and public comportment.

The consensus has generally been positive to both the Duke’s and the Prince’s public personas in these instances. The public has come to enjoy seeing Prince William’s youngest as a “breath of fresh air,” and the Duchess as remarkably in control in the very relatable midst of such maternal challenges.