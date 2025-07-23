Microsoft announces major drop in The Outer Worlds 2 price

Developer Obsidian Entertainment, owned by Microsoft, announced a major drop in the pricing of The Outer Worlds 2 on Wednesday.

In a post on X, the developer announced that the price for the upcoming game was revised after fans complained about what they called an exorbitant price.

“We have received your SOS via skip drone about the pricing. As an organisation devoted to making sure that corporations do not go unfettered, we at the Earth Directorate have worked with [REDACTED] to revise the price of The Outer Worlds 2. While this will not bring peace to the galaxy, or even your local colony, we assure you all that we are here to fight for all colonies in every way that we can,” a post on The Outer Worlds X account read.

While Microsoft had announced that it would be raising the price of new Xbox first-party games from $69.99 to $79.99, Obsidian Entertainment has dropped it for The Outer Worlds 2 to the regular $69.99 Xbox game price.

Fans who have preordered the game for $79.99 will get their refunds and reimbursements via the storefront or location they bought the game at.

Quoting an Xbox spokesperson, IGN reported that The Outer Worlds 2 price was revised to meet the current market conditions.

“We’re focused on bringing players incredible worlds to explore, and will keep our full priced holiday releases, including The Outer Worlds 2, at $69.99 – in line with current market conditions,” the publication quoted the spokesperson as saying.