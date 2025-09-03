‘The Paper’ renewed for season 2 before first season’s debut

Streaming platform Peacock renewed ‘The Office’ offshoot ‘The Paper’ for season 2 on Wednesday, a day before it debuts the first season.

The announcement was to be made by Domhnall Gleeson and Sabrina Impacciatore in their upcoming interview with a foreign media outlet.

However, ‘The Paper’ co-creator Greg Daniels confirmed the news before their appearance.

During a recent interview with a US media outlet, the filmmaker revealed that the team was already working on the script for season 2.

“We definitely have ideas. We’ve been talking about stories for a possible Season 2, and it’ll be interesting to see what the audience thinks. We’ve gotten really good feedback from people inside the company and journalists and friends, but you never know what the broader world of ‘Office’ fans are going to think of it,” he said.

Reports said that Peacock renewed the show for a second season following the buzz around its upcoming season 1, set to premiere on September 4.

Read more: WATCH: ‘The Office’ offshoot ‘The Paper’ drops first trailer

The official logline for ‘The Paper’ describes it as: “The documentary crew that immortalised Dunder Mifflin’s Scranton branch is searching for a new subject when they stumble upon a historic Midwestern newspaper and its publisher trying to revive it.”

Ricky Gervais, who created the original ‘The Office’ series, is executing producing alongside Stephen Merchant, Howard Klein, Ben Silverman and Banijay Americas.

Daniels, who also worked on the original series, and co-creator Michael Koman serve as showrunners, executive producers and writers on the show.