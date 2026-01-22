The Perfect Neighbor (2025) Netflix Review: A Gut-Wrenching True-Crime Documentary with Serious Oscar Buzz

In a year packed with high-profile documentaries, The Perfect Neighbor on Netflix stands out as one of the most haunting and talked-about entries of 2025.

Directed with unflinching precision and constructed almost entirely from police bodycam footage, this true-crime film chronicles the tragic 2023 fatal shooting of Ajike “AJ” Owens by her neighbor Susan Lorincz in Florida. What begins as a seemingly mundane neighborhood dispute escalates into a devastating examination of race, mental health, stand-your-ground laws, and systemic failures in policing.

Currently sitting at a near-perfect **99% Tomatometer** on Rotten Tomatoes and generating significant Oscar chatter—especially in the Best Documentary Feature category—*The Perfect Neighbor* feels like essential viewing in today’s polarized climate. But does it fully earn the hype, or does its relentless intensity leave some questions unanswered?

What Works Brilliantly

The film’s greatest strength is its innovative use of existing footage. By relying almost exclusively on bodycam and security recordings, the directors create an immersive, almost voyeuristic experience that pulls you into the escalating tension. You witness the warmth of Owens’ family life, the growing paranoia of Lorincz, and the frustrating inaction of law enforcement in real time. It’s raw, immediate, and often unbearable—qualities that have critics calling it “extremely powerful” and “the scariest movie you’ll see this year.”

The editing is masterful, building dread without sensationalism. Moments of quiet community life contrast sharply with the chaos that follows, making the eventual tragedy hit even harder. The documentary doesn’t just tell a story; it indicts broader societal issues—racial bias, inadequate mental health intervention, and the dangerous ambiguity of self-defense laws—without ever feeling preachy.

This restraint and technical brilliance are exactly why Academy voters are taking notice. In a post-*American Symphony* and *20 Days in Mariupol* era, documentaries that innovate with form while tackling urgent social issues tend to rise to the top of Oscar shortlists.

Where It Falls Short

That said, The Perfect Neighbor isn’t flawless. Some viewers have pointed out that the film leans heavily into one perspective, portraying Owens’ family sympathetically while giving less nuance to the shooter’s documented mental health struggles or the role of parental supervision in the initial disputes. While the footage naturally limits what can be shown, a few more contextual interviews or expert insights might have provided deeper balance without diluting the core message.

A portion of the audience has also described the experience as “infuriating” and “all-around unnecessary tragedy,” highlighting how everyone involved—neighbors, parents, police—shares some responsibility. These criticisms don’t undermine the film’s impact, but they do remind us that real life rarely offers clean heroes and villains.

Final Verdict: Must-Watch Documentary of the Year?

★ ★ ★ ★ ☆ (4/5)

*The Perfect Neighbor* is devastating, impeccably crafted, and undeniably important. It’s the kind of documentary that lingers long after the credits roll, forcing uncomfortable but necessary conversations. With its critical acclaim, innovative storytelling, and timely themes, it has all the ingredients for a strong Oscar run—potentially landing nominations for Best Documentary Feature and even Best Editing.

If you’re searching for the best Netflix documentaries of 2025 or want to stay ahead of awards season, add this to your watchlist immediately. Just be prepared: it’s not an easy watch, but it’s one you won’t forget.