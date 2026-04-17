'The Pitt S2' finale: Dr Robby’s heartbreaking past revealed

The Pitt season 2 comes to an end. The HBO series with multiple storylines involved around the staff and patients at the Pittsburgh Trauma Medical Centre emergency department, some stories were left open-ended.

Dr Michael “Robby” Robinavitch (Noah Wyle), who had been looking forward to finally being able to leave for his sabbatical at the end of his shift, had several heart-to-heart chats with day shift doctors, including Dr Javadi (Shabana Azeez) and Dr Mohan (Supriya Ganesh).

Similarly, Dr Langdon (Patrick Ball) provided comfort to Dr. King (Taylor Dearden), who was struggling to accept the changing dynamic with her sister Becca (Tal Anderson).

Mel was later able to relax at the end of the night during a karaoke session with Dr. Santos (Isa Briones), while Langdon made sure to check on a patient from earlier in the day.

As for patients, Judith Lastrade’s (Nicole Wolf) “wild birth” went downhill quickly before Robby and Dr Abbot (Shawn Hatosy) performed an emergency c-section, with assistance from the “weirdest and wildest” night shift staff. So, what else happened in the season 2 finale of The Pitt? Here’s a breakdown of everything that took place, from Dr Al-Hashimi’s seizures to Dr Mohan’s exit.

Episode 14 ended with Robby reading the medical history of a patient that Dr. Al-Hashimi (Sepideh Moafi) had asked for an “honest” second opinion on. However, it turned out it was her own chart. She shared that the seizures began when she was 5 after “a bad case of viral meningitis,” and that she “still had episodes” despite trying anti-seizure medications. “No one’s ever noticed before, they just think I’m thoughtful,” she added, explaining that she was cleared to drive after a “laser ablation” to her left temporal lobe 12 years ago.

Al-Hashimi shared that prior to today, it had been “well over a year” since her last seizure, but that she had two that day. Although they were interrupted by an incoming pregnant patient, the pair later reconnected only to butt heads, which ended with Robby, concerned about her capability to treat patients with her condition, harshly telling her, “You’ve got until Monday to let the administration know, or I will.”

Robby was not seen riding off on his motorcycle for his anticipated sabbatical trip, but it is implied in his conversation with Dr. Whitaker (Gerran Howell) that he will go through with leaving despite many doctors and nurses attempting to talk him out of it throughout the shift.

Before Amy Miller (Bailey Gavulic) arrived to pick up Whitaker from the ambulance bay, Robby provided him with information about housesitting and checking on Duke.

When Whitaker asked when he’ll be returning, Robby said, “I’ll text you, I’m trying to keep my dates kind of fluid.” Whitaker left the hospital without his ID badge, which had gone missing sometime after he had consoled Ogilvie (Lucas Iverson) in episode 13.

It was later revealed that former patient John Digby (Charles Baker) had his badge when he was shown walking through the park after leaving the emergency department. Robby shared some words of wisdom with Dr. Mohan, who will not be returning for season 3.

During the shift, Dr. Mohan struggled through an ongoing conflict with her mom on top of work-related stress, which culminated in her having a panic attack. Robby had previously suggested she might consider choosing geriatrics as her elective, but she didn’t seem sold on it quite yet.

“I know that life can be challenging, especially when it doesn’t work out the way you expected,” he told her in the ambulance bay. Although she didn’t seem interested in hearing his words of wisdom, he opened up about his own life not going the way he had envisioned it.

“It’s never too late,” she said to him, before apologizing for allowing herself to be distracted throughout the day by her personal life and wishing him a good time on his sabbatical trip. “We need you here, even if you can be a d— sometimes,” she added. “Good luck.” “You too,” he said before walking back inside.

After clocking out, she joins her co-workers on the roof to watch the fireworks together in an emotional scene.Robby shared some words of wisdom with Dr. Mohan, who will not be returning for season 3. During the shift, Dr. Mohan struggled through an ongoing conflict with her mom on top of work-related stress, which culminated in her having a panic attack.

Robby had previously suggested she might consider choosing geriatrics as her elective, but she didn’t seem sold on it quite yet. “I know that life can be challenging, especially when it doesn’t work out the way you expected,” he told her in the ambulance bay. Although she didn’t seem interested in hearing his words of wisdom, he opened up about his own life not going the way he had envisioned it.

“It’s never too late,” she said to him, before apologizing for allowing herself to be distracted throughout the day by her personal life and wishing him a good time on his sabbatical trip. “We need you here, even if you can be a d— sometimes,” she added. “Good luck.” “You too,” he said before walking back inside.

After clocking out, she joins her co-workers on the roof to watch the fireworks together in an emotional scene.Following his chat with Mel, Langdon headed to the surgical care unit on another floor of the hospital to check on Debbie Cohen (Mara Klein). She had originally come to the emergency department in the season 2 premiere and was treated by Langdon, who prescribed an antibiotic and recommended rest. However, she later returned and was treated for severe sepsis.

Although Robby had previously received an update that Debbie’s leg would need to be amputated, Langdon discovered during his visit to the surgical care unit that it was an above-the-knee amputation. Nurse Dana (Katherine LaNasa) had approached several staff members, including Robby, throughout the episode to see if they would consider a kinship foster or adoption of the baby, but they all declined.

The baby girl was found abandoned in a bathroom during the first episode of the season, and in a previous episode, Dana shared that they were waiting for a court order to be issued so she could be transferred into foster care the following day. The season ended with Robby sharing an emotional moment with Baby Jane Doe in the pediatric room, where he had had another heartbreaking scene in season 1.

While holding the swaddled infant against himself, he fought back tears while sharing that he “got abandoned too” when he was 8. “But I got through all of that, and so will you. I’ve got a good feeling that you’re gonna be just fine. Everything’s gonna be just fine,” he told her.