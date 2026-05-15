The Pitt S3: Everything we know about the new episodes

Noah Wyle has unveiled some pivotal details about the upcoming season of The Pitt, including a new setting and time jump.

During a special appearance at Warner Bros. Upfronts with Katherine LaNasa, Wyle noted, “We’re about to start production on season 3”. The actor further noted, “It’s set in early November, just before holidays, ushering in a whole new set of emergencies and confrontations and complications”.

While he did not specify which holiday he was referring to for November’s setting, there are two options: Veterans Day on November 11 and Thanksgiving on November 26. Veterans have played a pivotal role in the storyline of The Pitt through multiple characters, including Dr Jack Abbot and Dr Baran Al-Hashimi.

Official work for Season 3 kicked off in March, as confirmed by executive producer and director John Wells. Wells added, “We will be back in production in June and plan to be back on the air again the same week in January with 15 episodes next year”.

The Pitt depicts the challenges faced by the US frontline healthcare professionals through the lens of the fictional Pittsburgh Trauma Medical Centre’s emergency department.

Following a real-time format, the series traces, hour by hour, the medical cases and personal crises physicians and nurses must navigate as they reckon with an overabundance of patients and a lack of resources. Season 2 of The Pitt was set over the Fourth of July weekend.