Katherine LaNasa has opened up about a series of unsettling experiences she says followed the death of her ex-husband, actor Dennis Hopper.

In a recent interview with W Magazine, the The Pitt actress, 59, said she believes Hopper, who died in 2010 at age 74, visited her for years after his death.

“I do believe in ghosts,” LaNasa told the outlet. “The ghost of Dennis Hopper would not leave me alone for a really long time.”

The actress, who was married to Hopper from 1989 to 1992, recalled one particularly disturbing encounter in which she said the late actor appeared to her looking as he had during one of his final public appearances.

“He visited me first in ways that were scary,” LaNasa said. “He came one time looking like when he was at the Academy Awards. He was in a wheelchair, and he fell down, and it was super upsetting.”

Katherine LaNasa said the alleged encounters became so overwhelming that she eventually asked Hopper to stop appearing to her.

“He used to come over me in a sweat, and I told him he had to leave me alone, and then he did,” she recalled.

Not long afterward, however, she experienced what she interpreted as a final message from the late actor. After telling someone she felt strange about the apparent silence, she unexpectedly wandered into an art gallery featuring Hopper’s photography.

“There was a photograph of him in the very back of the gallery with a fedora on, winking at the camera,” she said. “So, I felt like he was letting me go.”

After parting ways with her, Hopper married actress Victoria Duffy in 1996, but he filed for divorce from her just months before his death.