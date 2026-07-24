Supriya Ganesh has landed a major new Hollywood project as she joined the cast of Netflix’s upcoming reboot of 13 Going on 30 shortly after news of her departure from HBO’s hit medical drama The Pitt.

Netflix confirmed on Wednesday that the 28-year-old actress will star in the reimagined version of the beloved 2004 romantic comedy.

Ganesh joins a star-studded ensemble that includes Emily Bader, Logan Lerman, Jessica Alba, Taylor Ortega, Tim Meadows, Myra Molloy, Nasim Pedrad, Taylor Zakhar Perez and Owen Thiele.

Celebrating the announcement, Ganesh shared the news with fans on Instagram, writing that she was “flirty and thriving!!” while linking to an article confirming her casting. The upcoming Netflix film also has original 13 Going on 30 star Jennifer Garner attached as an executive producer.

Ganesh’s latest casting comes just days after it was revealed that she would be leaving The Pitt following its second season.

Her character, Dr. Samira Mohan, was written out of the acclaimed HBO medical drama in what sources described to Variety as a “story-driven decision.”

According to the outlet, the departure aligns with the show’s setting at Pittsburgh Trauma Medical Center, a teaching hospital where medical residents regularly rotate in and out, making cast changes a natural part of the series’ narrative.

Despite her exit from The Pitt, Ganesh’s casting in the high-profile Netflix reboot marks another significant milestone in her rising career.