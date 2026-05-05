The Pussycat Dolls cancelled the date of their North American reunion tour.

On May 4, Monday, Ashley Roberts, Kimberly Wyatt, and Nicole Scherzinger, the remaining members of the girls’ group, informed their fans about the cancellation of their North American reunion tour dates in a post on Instagram.

They further wrote, “When we announced the PCD FOREVER Tour, we hoped to bring the show to fans across the world. After taking an honest look at the North American run, we’ve made the difficult and heartbreaking decision to cancel all but one of the North American dates.”

Notably, The Pussycat Dolls will do their shows in the United Kingdom and Europe as per the schedule through September and October.

The statement added, “Our UK and European dates are still moving forward as planned, and the response has been incredible, with several shows already sold out. We are putting everything into making this show a true celebration of the music and the memories, for the fans who have been with us from the beginning and those discovering us for the first time.”

They stated that they are working “hard to create the kind of show we’ve always dreamed of bringing to you.”

“We cannot wait to bring this reunion to Europe and make these nights unforgettable. Thank you for your love, patience, and support,” The Pussycats dolls concluded.

It is pertinent to mention that those who have already purchased tickets through AXS and Ticketmaster will receive refunds automatically.