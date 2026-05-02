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The Real 'Emily' from 'The Devil Wears Prada' Unmasks Herself: A Stylist's Shocking Revelation

  • By Maria Lopez
    • -
  • May 02, 2026
The Real 'Emily' from 'The Devil Wears Prada' Unmasks Herself: A Stylist's Shocking Revelation