The Real 'Emily' from 'The Devil Wears Prada' Unmasks Herself: A Stylist's Shocking Revelation

Leslie Fremar, the stylish force behind celebrities like Charlize Theron and Jennifer Connelly, has finally confirmed the unthinkable: she’s the inspiration behind the infamous Emily character in ‘The Devil Wears Prada’.

In a candid podcast interview, Fremar revealed her ties to the film’s icy assistant, played by Emily Blunt.

Fremar’s story begins in 1999, working under Anna Wintour at Vogue, where she crossed paths with aspiring writer Leslie Weisberger.

Fremar’s experience as Wintour’s junior and first assistant would later become the fabric of Weisberger’s bestselling novel. “I think I was always trying to remind her that this was something to take seriously,” Fremar said, hinting at the tension between them.

The galley version of Weisberger’s book, shown to Fremar by Wintour, was “quite mean” and felt like “a betrayal”.

Fremar’s reaction is understandable, given her dedication to Vogue and Wintour. “I took it seriously even though… I’m not curing anything,” she said.

Fremar’s time at Vogue was marked by intense pressure, mirroring Emily’s high-strung persona. “I probably was not very nice… because I felt like I was having to do her job as well,” Fremar admitted.

Her accent, slightly Canadian, contrasts with Emily Blunt’s British persona.

Despite the initial sting, Fremar credits Wintour for shaping her career. “I learned everything I know from Anna… I’m very grateful,” she said. Fremar’s experience has made her a sought-after stylist, working with top celebrities.