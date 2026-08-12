The real story behind Meghan Markle and David Foster's so-called red carpet snub

A viral red carpet clip of Meghan Markle and music producer David Foster caused the Internet to buzz last weekend. But reporting from behind the scenes makes it clear the short interaction was a genuine oops moment in a hectic event.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry stood with record producer David Foster and singer Katharine McPhee taking photos at the anniversary gala in Canada. A short video caught the moment Meghan reached out her arm toward Foster as he walked past the press line, sparking headlines all over the Internet of a calculated snub.

Industry insiders quickly came forward stating the interaction was completely unintentional due to the crazy chaos of press photographers.

“He genuinely didn’t see her on the red carpet… David has always been a huge supporter of the family and there is absolutely no bad blood. It was completely unintentional.”-an event insider in the Daily Mail

The couple was later seen together with Foster and McPhee inside the gala at the head table and appeared friendly with each other, talking all throughout the evening. For the milestone event, Markle wore a sophisticated one-shoulder black dress by Canadian designer Greta Constantine.

The History of the Support and the Close Relationship

It is clear in the public domain that there is a history of support and a close relationship between the Duke and Duchess of Sussex and the Foster- McPhee household:

Meghan Markle and Katharine McPhee have known each other since they attended high school in Los Angeles together years ago.

This relation actually had a link when Harry and Meghan were living secretly in Canada in late 2019. According to McPhee, it was David Foster who actively helped the couple to arrange their private house in Vancouver Island.

McPhee also admitted that Harry and David had developed a strong relation together that they both admire each other and have a camaraderie going between them.