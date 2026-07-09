'The Rolling Stones' launch new album 'Foreign Tongues' at London event
- By Sarah Brohi -
- Jul 09, 2026
The rock band The Rolling Stones’ members, Mick Jagger and Ronnie Wood, surprised their fans in London.
During the show, where the new Stone album was launched, “Foreign Tongues” also performed their new song; they sounded great even though Keith Richards wasn’t with them.
They posted on their Twitter handle and noted, “Some very lucky fans won a place at a special listening party at Metropolis Studios in London yesterday, where the Stones recorded their new album, Foreign Tongues.
So this just happened in London… 👀
Mick and Ronnie have surprised guests at a special event, with a performance of Ringing Hollow, from the new album Foreign Tongues – out this Friday! pic.twitter.com/c2mmwL03Z4
— The Rolling Stones (@RollingStones) July 8, 2026
“Foreign Tongues” is a sensational album. It arrived on Thursday at midnight, full of cool tracks like this one, “Ringing Hollow.”