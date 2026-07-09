The rock band The Rolling Stones’ members, Mick Jagger and Ronnie Wood, surprised their fans in London.

During the show, where the new Stone album was launched, “Foreign Tongues” also performed their new song; they sounded great even though Keith Richards wasn’t with them.

They posted on their Twitter handle and noted, “Some very lucky fans won a place at a special listening party at Metropolis Studios in London yesterday, where the Stones recorded their new album, Foreign Tongues.

Lifestyle News – Latest Entertainment News, Celebrity Gossip “Fans traveled from around the world, including Japan, Germany, France, Italy and Australia, to hear the album in full, ahead of its release on Friday. With Keith busy promoting the record in the US, Mick and Ronnie joined host Matt Everitt for a conversation about the making of the album and much more.” So this just happened in London… 👀

Mick and Ronnie have surprised guests at a special event, with a performance of Ringing Hollow, from the new album Foreign Tongues – out this Friday! pic.twitter.com/c2mmwL03Z4 — The Rolling Stones (@RollingStones) July 8, 2026

“Foreign Tongues” is a sensational album. It arrived on Thursday at midnight, full of cool tracks like this one, “Ringing Hollow.”