The Royal 'culture clash': Meghan Markle contrasted with Catherine, Camilla and Diana

Since marrying Prince Harry in 2018, the public have been fascinated with the couple and the later relationship breakdown with the institution which has filled the international press and news wires globally for the duration.

Veteran royal correspondent, Simon Vigar, has now spoken on the fundamental disconnect which doomed Meghan’s transition into the Royalty, comparing her adjustment to the royal world with that of Princess Diana, Queen Camilla and Catherine, Princess of Wales.

A Fundamental Disconnect on Royal Public Relations

Speaking on the US television network Fox News Digital, Vigar, who is one of Britain’s longest-serving royal reporters and therefore incredibly experienced with all things pertaining to royalty, discussed how Meghan failed to grasp the crucial operational reality of the monarchy, which is the sheer size and pressure of the royal press operation.

While the media publicity surrounding the arrival of Hollywood productions involve large PR machines meticulously controlling the public persona of every star involved with their picture, the British Monarchy works under a much simpler and constant media arrangement.

“The press team at Kensington Palace is pretty small compared to a movie premiere in Hollywood or London,” the royal reporter explained. “It is a tiny press team, and they’re involved in an institution on the front pages almost every single day. They’ve got to roll with what is going on and just shape it as best they can.”

The correspondent went on to explain that while Prince Harry was able to navigate the often chaotic nature of the situation, due to him having grown up in the system, it was something Meghan who admitted she was not prepared for the intensity of.

Previous Royal Women and the Institution

To further illustrate how Meghan’s transition differed from other royal women entering the royal fold, Mr Vigar compared her situation to the following:

Lady Diana Spencer – Growing up with the traditions of the highest circles of British nobility gave her a direct, pre-programmed understanding of these issues although she had her own public and press torments later on.

Queen Camilla & Catherine, Princess of Wales- These women each had several years in the royal world to get accustomed to public scrutiny before becoming a central figure within the Monarchy, therefore providing them with ample time to adapt to royal expectations.

According to Vigar the basic reason behind the breakdown boils down to a fundamental “culture clash,” between an American actress and the most traditional and unmoving sphere of the British establishment.

The Expectations Gap: Hollywood PR vs. Royal Media

There is virtually an opposite nature between the methods and practices employed by Hollywood press officers and the British Royal media.

Hollywood uses sprawling and specialist press agencies that allow strict control over appearances and scheduled publicity pushes. This ensures the ‘image’ of the individual is protected through the tight control of the narrative.

The British Royal Family utilizes a small and centralized palace communications office. This team faces the 24/7 scrutiny of the public and the relentless daily pressure of front page coverage without the luxury of scheduled appearances and controlled images; they concentrate solely on managing institutional appearances and the long-term portrayal of the family as a whole.

While Harry appeared to intuitively cope with the media pressure, for Meghan this difference in expectations proved to be significant, a reason for the couple’s exit as senior working royals.