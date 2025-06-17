The Sandman season 2 trailer drops for final chapter

Streaming giant, Netflix has unveiled the main trailer for The Sandman Season 2, giving fans a first look at what’s to come in the highly anticipated final chapter, starring Tom Sturridge.

The official trailer highlights the challenges facing Dream, played by Tom Sturridge, as he struggle to protect both himself and the realm of The Dreaming from destruction.

The Sandman Season 2 will be split into three parts. The first six episodes are scheduled for release on 6 July, followed by five more on 24 July. A special bonus episode, focused on the character Death, is due to arrive on 31 July.

This season continues Dream’s journey as he deals with the consequences of past mistakes. Viewers will follow him through emotional decisions and dangerous encounters as he tries to make things right not just for his own kingdom, but for the waking world as well.

The Sandman Season 2 is based on several well-known comic book arcs. These include Season of Mists, Brief Lives, The Kindly Ones, and The Sandman: Overture.

The show will also adapt popular standalone stories such as Tales in the Sand, A Midsummer Night’s Dream, and The Song of Orpheus.

The returning cast of The Sandman Season 2 includes Kirby Howell-Baptiste, Mason Alexander Park, Donna Preston, Gwendoline Christie, Jenna Coleman, and Stephen Fry, among many others.

Read More: Is The Sandman’s journey over after season 2? Here’s the truth

Earlier, Fans of The Sandman were met with unexpected news as Netflix officially announced that the series will not continue beyond its second season.

Despite being a massive hit with both critics and audiences, the fantasy drama based on the DC Comics character by Neil Gaiman will conclude with an “epic conclusion” in 2025.

Netflix has revealed a fresh poster for The Sandman season 2 on its official “X” account. The poster, along with the caption, confirms that this upcoming season will be the “final season” of the fantasy drama, promising an “epic conclusion” set for release in 2025. Fans are eagerly awaiting what’s next for the series.

A recent report from Variety has shed light on the reasons behind The Sandman’s cancellation. Netflix had already been considering ending the show as early as mid-2023, while The Sandman season 2 was still in production.

One of the key factors was the show’s high production costs, which had already delayed its renewal. Additionally, multiple sexual misconduct allegations against Neil Gaiman further complicated the show’s future.

While it remains uncertain whether these allegations directly influenced the decision, Gaiman’s controversies had already led to his removal from Good Omens’ final season and the cancellation of other projects, including The Graveyard Book adaptation and Coraline musical.

Showrunner Allan Heinberg addressed the situation, explaining that The Sandman was always meant to focus solely on Dream’s story and that there wasn’t enough source material for additional seasons.