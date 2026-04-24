The Season 2 Finale of Netflix's "Running Point" Sets Up a Juicy New Story

The season 2 finale of Netflix’s sports comedy series “Running Point” has left viewers on the edge of their seats, setting up a thrilling new storyline for season 3.

The show, created by Mindy Kaling, Ike Barinholtz, and David Stassen, follows Isla Gordon (Kate Hudson) as she navigates the challenges of being the first female president of the Los Angeles Waves basketball team.

In the season 2 finale, Isla’s brother Cam (Justin Theroux) makes a shocking move to overtake Isla as president, revealing his plan to take control of the team.

Isla fights back, using a recording of Cam admitting to manipulating his sobriety tests to remove him from the organization.

The Waves win the championship, but Cam announces the revival of the Los Angeles Industry basketball team, setting up a fierce rivalry.

The season 2 finale of “Running Point” sets up some exciting new developments for season 3. Isla’s love life gets complicated with a potential romance brewing with coach Jay Brown, played by Jay Ellis.

Meanwhile, Ali and Ness’s relationships are explored further, adding more drama to the team dynamics. Jackie takes a new path, joining the European scouting trip, and Marcus Winfield faces a tough blow with a career-ending injury, setting the stage for a thrilling season 3.

The season 2 finale has raised many questions, and fans are eager to know what happens next. With the show’s unique blend of humor, family drama, and sports action, season 3 is highly anticipated.