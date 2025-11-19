The Simpsons’ Alice Glick dies, but this time it’s final

Springfield has lost another longtime resident: Alice Glick, the beloved First Church Organist, who unexpectedly passed away during a sermon in the November 16 episode of The Simpsons.

Voiced by Cloris Leachman and later by Tress MacNeille, Alice had been a part of the show for 34 years, making her death a significant moment for fans of The Simpsons.

In the episode, titled “Sashes to Sashes,” Alice Glick’s passing was honored with a memorial service at Springfield Elementary, where it was revealed that she had left her entire estate to fund a new music program at the school.

It was a fitting tribute for someone who had been such an integral part of Springfield’s musical life on The Simpsons.

While her death was a shock, it’s not the first time Alice Glick has been written off the show. Back in season 22, Alice was seemingly killed off after a rogue Robopet attack.

However, she made several returns in subsequent years, sometimes alive and sometimes as a ghost, keeping fans of The Simpsons guessing. This time, though, it seems her death is for real.

Tim Long, executive producer of The Simpsons, confirmed that Alice is gone for good. Speaking to PEOPLE, Long explained, “In a sense, Alice the organist will live forever, through the beautiful music she made. But in another, more important sense, yep, she’s dead as a doornail.”

Fans of The Simpsons quickly reacted on X (formerly Twitter), with some joking, “Alice Glick is dead…again,” while others mourned the loss, noting that Alice’s death follows the recent loss of Larry “the Barfly” Dalrymple.

Alice may be gone, but her legacy will live on through the music program she funded—though in The Simpsons, we can never be too sure. Is this really the end for Alice Glick?