RussiaUkraineConflict: Did The Simpsons show predict the war

The social media users shared clips from the popular show The Simpsons and claimed to have predicted the ongoing political crisis between Russia and Ukraine.

It is pertinent to mention that the “Simpson Tide” predicted the outcome of a meeting between the United States and Russia and the return of the Soviet Union.

The video saw Vladimir Lenin, the head of the president, breaking from a glass coffin like a zombie and vowing of wiping off capitalism from the world.

The simpsons predicted the current crisis of Putin, Russia, Ukraine and Donetsk and Luhanks xddddddd pic.twitter.com/kDEEE5nFaW — NEWS🇺🇦🇷🇺 (@astianmi) February 22, 2022

Here’s how the social media users reacted to the discovery.

It’s creepy how @TheSimpsons called it right again, although you must be a fool to not see that Russia was still the USSR it had only changed its name, now they want an Empire again. #StandWithUkraine #RussiaUkraine #RussiaUkraineConflict pic.twitter.com/9261Xv8ggj — Ian Parker (@IanParker24) February 22, 2022

When has the Simpsons not predicted anything? — Pikachu🇮🇳 (@Pikachyooo) February 24, 2022

The Simpsons were good at predictions — Rakesh (@rak3shg) February 24, 2022

Wow .. how do they do this 😂 #Simpsons can see into the future — Simon❌ (@simoncoolston) February 24, 2022

Russia launch offence in Ukraine; casualties reported

Russia launched an all-out invasion of Ukraine by land, air and sea on Thursday, the biggest attack by one state against another in Europe since World War Two and confirmation of the worst fears of the West.

Russian missiles rained down on Ukrainian cities. Ukraine reported columns of troops pouring across its borders into the eastern Chernihiv, Kharkiv and Luhansk regions, and landing by sea at the cities of Odessa and Mariupol in the south.

Explosions could be heard before dawn in the Ukrainian capital Kyiv. Gunfire rattled out near the main airport and sirens blared across the city.

A resident of Ukraine’s second-largest city Kharkiv, the closest big city to the Russian border, said windows in apartment blocks were shaking from constant blasts. The city was gripped by panic as people tried to flee, said the resident, who asked not to be identified.

Read More: Russia-Ukraine conflict: Rouble up from record low

Ukraine’s President Volodymur Zelenskiy said Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin’s aim was to destroy his state.

NATO announced of it taking new deterrence and defence steps which would put over 100 warplanes on high alert and further increase the presence of troops on its eastern flank.

NATO’s Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said there would be a virtual emergency summit of the alliance’s 30 nations on Friday, and they would be joined by the leaders of Sweden, Finland and European Union institutions.

“Peace on our continent has been shattered,” Stoltenberg told a news conference. “Russia is using force to try to rewrite history, and deny Ukraine its free and independent path.”

Ukraine is not a member of the alliance and Stoltenberg said there were no NATO troops in the country.

“We have no plans to send NATO troops in Ukraine. What we do is defensive,” he said.

