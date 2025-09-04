The Smashing Machine Review: Dwayne Johnson Delivers in A24’s Gripping Biopic

A24’s The Smashing Machine, directed by Benny Safdie, brings the intense life of UFC legend Mark Kerr to the big screen, with Dwayne Johnson leading the charge in a career-defining role. Premiering at the Venice International Film Festival and set for a theatrical release on October 3, 2025, this biographical drama dives into Kerr’s tumultuous years from 1997 to 2000, blending raw emotion, personal struggles, and the high-stakes world of mixed martial arts.

For fans searching for Dwayne Johnson movies 2025 or The Smashing Machine details, this film offers a compelling, if familiar, journey.

The story follows Mark Kerr (Dwayne Johnson) as he battles opioid addiction, mental health challenges, and a rocky relationship with his girlfriend, Dawn (Emily Blunt), while chasing UFC glory. Supported by friend and fellow fighter Mark Coleman (Ryan Bader) and his devoted coach (Bas Rutten), Kerr fights to overcome career setbacks, media criticism, and personal demons in a quest for redemption. Dwayne Johnson shines, portraying Kerr as both a ferocious fighter and a tender, vulnerable soul. His emotional openness—crying, confiding in friends, and showing affection—sets a new standard for positive masculinity in sports biopics. Academy Award-winning makeup artist Kazu Hiro’s subtle prosthetics transform Johnson, making his performance even more immersive.

However, Emily Blunt’s Dawn feels one-dimensional, trapped in a repetitive “manic wife” archetype that grows tiresome. While Blunt performs well, the character lacks the depth deserved by the real-life figure. The supporting cast, including Bader and Rutten, adds authenticity, grounding the film in the gritty UFC world.

Benny Safdie, juggling roles as writer, director, editor, and producer, crafts a visually striking film with top-notch sound design. Yet, The Smashing Machine leans on familiar biopic tropes, echoing the 2000 Mark Kerr documentary without the bold edge of Safdie’s earlier work. A peculiar IMAX-shot ending, featuring the real Kerr waving at the camera, feels jarring, and the 123-minute runtime drags slightly. Still, the film’s emotional depth and technical prowess make it a strong contender for awards season, especially for those seeking Dwayne Johnson UFC biopic or A24 dramas.

The Smashing Machine doesn’t reinvent the genre but captivates with Dwayne Johnson’s layered performance and a refreshing take on masculinity. Despite a predictable arc and an awkward ending, it’s a solid, engaging drama that’s sure to spark buzz.

Pros

Dwayne Johnson’s powerful, nuanced performance.

Stunning visuals and strong technical elements.

Refreshing portrayal of positive masculinity.

Cons

Conventional biopic structure.

Emily Blunt’s underdeveloped character.

Jarring, misplaced ending.

Release Date: October 3, 2025

Runtime: 123 minutes

Director: Benny Safdie

Cast: Dwayne Johnson, Emily Blunt, Ryan Bader, Bas Rutten

Genre: Biographical Drama