'The Studio' shatters records with 23 Emmy nominations

Apple TV+ comedy series ‘The Studio’ broke records by scoring 23 nominations in the Emmys 2025 on Tuesday.

The series overtook ‘Ted Lasso’ to become the first comedy series to score the most nominations in its first season.

‘Ted Lasso’ previously held the record with 20 Emmy nominations for its first season in 2021.

‘The Studio’ has also tied with ‘The Bear’ as the most-nominated comedy series ever.

Hollywood actor Seth Rogen, Evan Goldberg, Peter Huyck, Alex Gregory and Frida Perez co-created the popular comedy show.

Rogen also served as director on the show and starred in it.

The Apple TV+ comedy series centers on a beleaguered Hollywood executive caught between corporate pressures and his dedication to making quality films.

Apart from Seth Rogen, the show features Hollywood actors Catherine O’Hara, Ike Barinholtz, Chase Sui Wonders, and Kathryn Hahn.

Among the nominations for ‘The Studio’ at the Emmys 2025 are four individual nominations for Rogen.

The Hollywood actor has been nominated for outstanding comedy series, lead actor, writing, and directing.

Actors Harvey Guillén and Brenda Song announced the nominations for the Emmys 2025 earlier today.

Apple TV+’s dark sci-fi office drama ‘Severance’ led the contenders for the Emmy Awards, television’s version of the Oscars, with a whopping 27 nominations.

‘The Penguin’, HBO Max’s Batman villain spinoff series, came in second with 24. HBO Max’s ‘The White Lotus’ and ‘The Studio’ tied for third with 23 nominations each.

The winners of the 77th Emmy Awards will be announced at the main event, scheduled for September 14 in Los Angeles.

