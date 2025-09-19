'The Summer I Turned Pretty' creator teases finale movie plot
- By Web Desk -
- Sep 19, 2025 -
- 325 words -
- Estimated reading time 2 min
American author Jenny Han, creator and showrunner of the Amazon Prime series ‘The Summer I Turned Pretty’, based on her same-titled romance novel trilogy, shared an update on the upcoming finale movie, which will officially wrap up the love triangle.
As Amazon has confirmed a new movie, after the third and final season of the book-to-screen series aired its last episode earlier this week, its author and creator, Jenny Han, teased what the fans can expect from the big screen feature, concluding the story of Belly, Conrad and Jeremiah.
Lifestyle News – Latest Entertainment News, Celebrity Gossip
As the creator discussed the idea of not rushing through the Belly and Conrad’s story in the final season, Han said, “I knew that’s what I wanted to do, and I knew that it was going to take a beat to put everything into place, but that was always my vision.”
“I feel like there [are] still some more things that the audience wants to see, and I wanted to deliver that to them in a bigger way than [just] wrapping up at the end of the season,” she explained. “I’m really excited to direct it, and I’m excited to make a movie.”
Although Han confirmed that the movie is yet to be filmed and it is not expected to come out any time until after 2026, she teased the plot, saying, “I’m excited to offer that gift to the fans who I know really want to see Belly and Conrad together in a relationship. Because we see the beginnings of a return to each other [in the finale], but you don’t get to see what that looks like. So I’m excited for that.”
Meanwhile, it is also to be revealed whether the film would star a fresh cast or the lead actors of the series, Lola Tung, Gavin Casalengo, and Christopher Briney, would reprise their beloved characters on the big screen.
Comments (0)