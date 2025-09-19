'The Summer I Turned Pretty' creator teases finale movie plot

American author Jenny Han, creator and showrunner of the Amazon Prime series ‘The Summer I Turned Pretty’, based on her same-titled romance novel trilogy, shared an update on the upcoming finale movie, which will officially wrap up the love triangle.

As Amazon has confirmed a new movie, after the third and final season of the book-to-screen series aired its last episode earlier this week, its author and creator, Jenny Han, teased what the fans can expect from the big screen feature, concluding the story of Belly, Conrad and Jeremiah.

As the creator discussed the idea of not rushing through the Belly and Conrad’s story in the final season, Han said, “I knew that’s what I wanted to do, and I knew that it was going to take a beat to put everything into place, but that was always my vision.”